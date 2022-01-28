Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Gap Down to $262.85

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $262.85, but opened at $254.60. Littelfuse shares last traded at $253.37, with a volume of 114 shares.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.64 and a 200 day moving average of $287.66.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,270 shares of company stock worth $9,340,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

