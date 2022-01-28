LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in LivePerson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.