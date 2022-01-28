Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 51.31 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 32.37 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.32.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,699.46).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.