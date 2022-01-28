Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $410.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.37. 24,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

