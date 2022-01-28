Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 89,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $4,877,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $389.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

