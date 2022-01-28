Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

