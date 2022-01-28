Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
