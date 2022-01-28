Locus Chain Achieves Market Cap of $26.13 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $569,865.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

