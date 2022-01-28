Lodge Hill Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the period. CURO Group makes up 2.0% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.91% of CURO Group worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CURO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,584,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035 in the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.54. 3,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,862. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $547.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

