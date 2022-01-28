Lodge Hill Capital LLC Has $12.15 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 3.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. 391,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,979,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

