Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $711.55 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 956,472 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 4.5% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.42% of Medtronic worth $711,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 120,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,197. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.16. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

