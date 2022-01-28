Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LFT shares. B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,203. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

