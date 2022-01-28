Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.97

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 79342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

