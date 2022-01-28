LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

LYB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,436. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.