MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) versus Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Critical Contrast

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and Marvell Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88 Marvell Technology 0 2 26 0 2.93

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.02%. Marvell Technology has a consensus price target of $99.84, suggesting a potential upside of 53.86%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Marvell Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 6.67 $37.97 million $0.53 109.59 Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 18.44 -$277.30 million ($0.53) -122.43

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Marvell Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 6.26% 26.42% 9.83% Marvell Technology -10.48% 5.19% 3.72%

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Marvell Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

