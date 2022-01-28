Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 389,386 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.03% of Everbridge worth $175,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,741,034.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.45.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

