Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 803,845 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.59% of Henry Schein worth $168,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.