Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $152.74 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238,471 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of The Blackstone Group worth $152,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $119.04 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.31. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.