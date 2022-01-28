Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $160.47 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,505 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of MercadoLibre worth $160,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 120,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 132.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,895.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $992.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,182.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,507.08.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

