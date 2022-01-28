Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 13,738 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.34% of KB Home worth $147,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 116.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after buying an additional 311,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at $11,732,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.