Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,576 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,194,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.57% of Outfront Media worth $130,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NYSE:OUT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

