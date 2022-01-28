Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,042,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289,879 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 6.45% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $141,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

