Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.68 and last traded at $52.70. 5,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 200,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $936.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

