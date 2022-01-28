Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.68 and last traded at $52.70. 5,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 200,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $936.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
