Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Up 1,228.6% in January

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 1,228.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MGLQF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.56. The company had a trading volume of 104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,183. Magna Gold has a twelve month low of 0.55 and a twelve month high of 1.12.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on Magna Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.30 price target for the company.

Magna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration stage company. It is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties in Mexico. The firm’s primary asset is the San Francisco gold mine in Sonora, Mexico and exploration stage projects include San Judas, La Pima and Mercedes. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

