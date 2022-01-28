Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLCA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

DLCA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

