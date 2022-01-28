Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $13,684,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $11,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $8,313,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $8,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGAC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

