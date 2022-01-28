Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $100,000 in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,557,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRON opened at $9.69 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

