Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $100,000 in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Roth CH Acquisition IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition IV alerts:

NASDAQ:ROCG opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.