Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADER stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

