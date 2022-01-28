Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHNC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.

