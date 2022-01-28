Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases 3,975 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. ProShares Online Retail ETF accounts for 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of ONLN traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

