Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

