Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 982 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,462 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $257,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.14 and a 200 day moving average of $155.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

