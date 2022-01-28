Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $493.05 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

