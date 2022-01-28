Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 12,937 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

