Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

