Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $257.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

