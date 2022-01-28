Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 10th

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

