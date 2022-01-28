Marathon Petroleum Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Shares of MPC opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 184,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

