Marshalls’ (MSLH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSLH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.66) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marshalls presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 683.20 ($9.22).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 684 ($9.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 699.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 732.63. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 623 ($8.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($11.56).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

