Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases 805,322 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,322 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for 3.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.87% of Farfetch worth $114,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 104.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 111.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,544,000 after purchasing an additional 925,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.12. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

