Martin Currie Ltd. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,594 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $92,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 18.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $350.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $344.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.18.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

