Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $202.98 and last traded at $203.60, with a volume of 24449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.98.

Specifically, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $26,608,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Masimo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 30.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Masimo by 27.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

