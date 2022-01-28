Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.18.

Mastercard stock opened at $350.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

