Mate (MATE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,935.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. Mate has a total market capitalization of $45,622.86 and approximately $4,935.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06715666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.29 or 1.00053403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051753 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

