Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $24.55 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

