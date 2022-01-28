McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY22 guidance to $3.17-$3.22 EPS.

MKC opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.82. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

