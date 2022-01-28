McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.46 and a 200-day moving average of $248.07. The stock has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

