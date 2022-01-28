MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Update

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the December 31st total of 113,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDH. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. MDH Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

