Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 844.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.
Shares of Medicover AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$31.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25.
About Medicover AB (publ)
Recommended Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.