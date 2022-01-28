Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $852,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 272,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,057 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.58 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

